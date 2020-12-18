Judge John Trucilla reflects on five years as Erie County Court of Common Pleas President Judge

After a five-year run as President Judge, Judge John Trucilla will soon take over as the Administrative Judge of the family division for Erie County.

In 2016, Erie County Court of Common Plea judges vote the Erie native to the position of President Judge.

During that time, Trucilla worked to better the court system by introducing programs to help juveniles, introduced Comfort Canines, enlisted a GED program and worked to develop protocols to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s been truly the highest matter of distinction and honor I’ve had in my professional career. To have served as the President Judge of the Erie County Court of Common Pleas I don’t think I could have foreseen that growing up on Erie’s lower west side.” Trucilla said.

Trucilla’s last day as President Judge will be on January 4th.

Common Pleas Judge Joe Walsh will succeed Trucilla as President Judge.

Here is a list of the accomplished by Judge John Trucilla during his tenure as President Judge.