Judge John Trucilla reflects on five years as Erie County Court of Common Pleas President Judge

After a five-year run as President Judge, Judge John Trucilla will soon take over as the Administrative Judge of the family division for Erie County.
In 2016, Erie County Court of Common Plea judges vote the Erie native to the position of President Judge.
During that time, Trucilla worked to better the court system by introducing programs to help juveniles, introduced Comfort Canines, enlisted a GED program and worked to develop protocols to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been truly the highest matter of distinction and honor I’ve had in my professional career. To have served as the President Judge of the Erie County Court of Common Pleas I don’t think I could have foreseen that growing up on Erie’s lower west side.” Trucilla said.
Trucilla’s last day as President Judge will be on January 4th.
Common Pleas Judge Joe Walsh will succeed Trucilla as President Judge.
Here is a list of the accomplished by Judge John Trucilla during his tenure as President Judge.
- COVID-19 Pandemic
- Facilitated court operations for critical hearings and further assisted in resuming court operations to ensure safe public access. Issued several judicial emergency orders to shepherd the Courts and its employees through the onset of this worldwide pandemic. Established safety protocols and obtained necessary protective equipment to safeguard court employees and public. Also presided over precedent setting hearing which enforced Erie County’s Isolation Mandate.
- Election 2020 Task Force
- Created the Election 2020 Task Force comprised of judges, court solicitors, court administrator and, importantly, Erie County Clerk of Elections Doug Smith, to proactively prepare for the election issues anticipated in this unprecedented election year.
- Transformative Learning Center (GED Program)
- Spearheaded the partnership with the Erie School District and Superintendent Brian Polito to establishing the Transformative Learning Center (TLC). Importantly, the TLC provides youth involved in delinquency and dependency an alternative educational opportunity to obtain education- GED.
- Erie County Community Resource Center
- In conjunction with Erie County Councilwoman Carol Loll and County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper, worked to establish and fund the first ever County Day Reporting Center to divert defendants from prison and provide them with services for successful reintegration to the community.
- Courthouse Comfort Canines
- Introduced the first ever Therapy Dogs program to the court house, the Courthouse Comfort Canines, as a result of partnership with Therapy Dogs United. Utilized for hearings involving dependent and delinquent children and also for defendants participating in Veterans Court.
- Energize Erie
- Co-founder of Judicial Re-Investment Initiative targeting minority inner-city youth. Partnered with County Councilman Andre Horton and Chief Probation Officer Paul Markiewicz.
- Erie County Truancy Task Force and Truancy Initiative
- Formulated plan including educational video to target truancy and educate parents to combat truancy and improve school attendance. Worked closely with Erie County Magistrate District Judges and Truancy Task Force.
- Oversight of Magistrate District Judges
- Handling of critical issues involving several Magistrate District Judges throughout Erie County.
- County Adult Probation and Parole Advisory Committee (CAPPAC) for the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency
- Appointed by Supreme Court of PA Chief Justice Thomas Saylor to review, revise and improve the Probation and Parole system in Pennsylvania.
- Glen Mills (Closing of Program)
- Expeditiously addressed abuse scandal at Glen Mills by ordering the removal of all Erie County Youth placed at Glen Mills. Conducted expedited review hearings for each of these juveniles ahead of state action that was ultimately taken to close the facility.
- Superior Court of Pennsylvania session in Erie County
- Brought to Erie for oral arguments (1st time in over 15 years), September 2018. Responsible for organizing and hosting panel of Superior Court of PA to accommodate appellate argument for attorneys in Northwest PA and also afforded educational opportunity for local students while simultaneously granting the public unique exposure to this area of appellate advocacy.
- Active Shooter Training
- Initiated the coordination of elected officials and others for the first ever active shooter training for the Erie County Courthouse. This resulted in funding for the program and successfully facilitated implementation of the training protocol for identified first responders.
- Creation of position of County Safety Coordinator
- To insure all Erie County employees receive training for safe responses in emergency situations and to serve as Erie County’s first COVID-19 Response Coordinator.
- Pay raises for Court Reporters, Law Clerks and Contract Counsel
- Successful advocate for pay raises for court reporters, law clerks and contract attorneys, including attorneys working in dependency and delinquency. (First pay raise in nearly 20 years)
- Updating of Erie County Jury selection process
- Oversaw implementation and restructuring of Erie County’s jury selection process- more diverse pool and more efficient selection of jurors by integrating system and network to the statewide Jury Information System. Procured funds for the purchase of state of the art juror selection software.
- Erie County Juror Donation Program
- Created first ever juror donation program which benefits charities throughout Erie County (i.e., Therapy Dogs United, Erie Community Foundation, United Way, and PA Veteran’s Trust Fund. In 2020, despite reduced jury trial terms due to COVID-19, still collected $14,879.36 for the four charities).
- Recipient of 2019 Pennsylvania Bar Association- Chief Justice Ronald D. Castille Award (in support of legal aid)
- Recognized for providing public access to the Courts regardless of economic circumstances as signified on the award: “Because the Law is for All”.
- Juvenile Probation Officers First Ever Firearm Policy
- Approved Juvenile Probation Officers to carry firearms under strict guidelines and completion of safety protocol training.