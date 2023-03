An Erie County judge is lowering the bond for an Erie man after prosecutors added a new charge for his alleged involvement in a January murder near Rodger Young Park.

Michael Ochrang, 25, appeared in court for a bond hearing. Erie County Judge Daniel Brabender lowered Ochrang’s $250,000 bond to $150,000.

Ochrang is being held on all charges, which include 10 counts of recklessly endangering and two counts of aggravated assault.