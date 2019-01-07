Judge orders Leclair to pay Coast Guard fees totaling more than $700,000; attorney looks to cancel
A man convicted of murder for killing his wife is now fighting a hefty restitution fee.
An Erie County jury found Christopher Leclair guilty of first-degree murder for shooting his wife in the head and throwing her overboard. When Leclair made a distress call saying his wife fell overboard, the Coast Guard responded with a massive search. As a result, the judge ordered the defendant to pay more than $700,000 in restitution for the cost of the search.
But, his attorney says that amount is not the actual cost of the search and rescue.
A hearing to discuss the defense's request to cancel that restitution is scheduled for Wednesday.
