Judge orders Leclair to pay Coast Guard fees totaling more than $700,000; attorney looks to cancel

Posted: Jan 07, 2019 12:53 PM EST

Updated: Jan 07, 2019 12:53 PM EST

A man convicted of murder for killing his wife is now fighting a hefty restitution fee.

An Erie County jury found Christopher Leclair guilty of first-degree murder for shooting his wife in the head and throwing her overboard.  When Leclair made a distress call saying his wife fell overboard, the Coast Guard responded with a massive search.  As a result, the judge ordered the defendant to pay more than $700,000 in restitution for the cost of the search.  

But, his attorney says that amount is not the actual cost of the search and rescue. 

A hearing to discuss the defense's request to cancel that restitution is scheduled for Wednesday.

