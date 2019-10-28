Judge rules man who plead guilty to murder cannot change his plea, even after someone else admits to the crime

An Erie County Court Judge has ruled that a man who plead guilty to murder should not be allowed to change that plea, even after another man now says that he committed that crime.

John Poole Junior pleaded guilty to the February 2017 stabbing death of his friend Robert McCarthy in an East 9th Street apartment.

Police believe he later came back to the apartment and set the victims body on fire to hide evidence.

After convicted killer Regis Brown claimed that he killed McCarthy, Poole filed the paperwork to have his plea set aside.

President Judge John Trucilla ruled that Brown’s claim was not enough to set aside Poole’s sentence of 30 to 60 years in jail.