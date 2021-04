An Erie County Judge has ruled a mistrial in the fatal shooting trial of an Erie man.

The jury in the Derrick Feidler fatal shooting trial could not reach a verdict, causing the judge to rule a mistrial.

Feidler is accused of going into his home in the 1400 block of West 35th Street to retrieve a rifle before reportedly shooting 38-year-old Jose Arenas Jr. in the chest in 2019.

Feidler is claiming self-defense.

At this time, prosecutors can retry the case or not prosecute again.