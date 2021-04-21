Judge rules mistrial in the fatal shooting of an Erie man

Judge Brabender rules a mistrial in the fatal shooting of an Erie man.

After almost three days of deliberating the jury in the Derrick Feidler homicide trial could not reach a verdict.

We went outside the Erie County Courthouse for more about this hung jury and what comes next for the trail.

After days of deliberating, the jury could not reach a verdict. Both sides said that they feel they presented a strong case.

The jury began deliberating on Monday in the homicide trial of Derrick Feidler who has been accused of fatally shooting Jose Arenas in the chest back in November of 2019.

Judge Brabender ruled a mistrial as the jury is unable to reach a verdict.

The District Attorney’s Office is still seeking closure for the Arenas family.

“Obviously we would have hoped to have a verdict. Closure for the family is incredibly important and we at this point are going to be evaluating the case and moving forward along with the family evaluate what our next steps are,” said Jessica Reger, Assistant District Attorney for Erie County.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office argued that Feidler committed first degree murder.

The shooting took place outside Feidler’s home on the 1400 block of West 35th Street.

Feidler’s lawyers are arguing self defense as they said he was trying to protect his family when he shot Arenas.

“In talking to the jurors, the split was eight to four in favor of not guilty. We’re gonna have to step back and reflect on their comments and re-evaluate the case. We have to get a transcript of the trial preceding’s, and at that time we will make decisions going forward,” said Leonard Ambrose, Attorney Representing Feidler.

As this portion of the trial concludes, both sides said they are ready to present their case again.

“There were jurors that were in the jury room that agreed this is a strong case. So in moving forward we’re going to take that feedback and review the case,” said Ambrose.

Those next steps could include a retrial. Currently Feidler is out on bond after posting bail.

The charges against Feidler still stand.