Judge selected to hear arguments from a 1975 murder case which recently won appeal

Common pleas court judge Dan Brabender has been selected to hear arguments from a 1975 murder case that recently won appeal.

It’s the case against Raymond Payne. The Strong Vincent High School teacher who admitted to the strangulation death of a student, 16-year old Debbie Gama.

He was sentenced to life in prison buy won a second look at the sentence length based on possible DNA evidence. The district attorney could have asked for a jury for the case but decided to use the judge. A pre-hearing meeting is set for January 21st