Judge to decide fate of equipment left in former Erie Maennerchor Club

A judge will soon decide the fate of hundreds of items left in the former Erie Maennerchor Club building.

The building that housed the Maennerchor Club was bought in 2018.

The owner has big plans, but the building is still full of property left by the former owners.

This has led to a dispute… If the sale included just the real estate or if it included the property left in the building as well.

The court hearing on the dispute is set for Monday, August 2nd at 1 p.m. by telephone in front of Judge David Ridge.

