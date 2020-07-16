Judge Trucilla to make a decision on moving forward with jury trials

Back in march, the Erie County Courthouse under the direction of president Judge John Trucilla, cancelled juried trials for the foreseeable future as COVID-19 began to spread across the region.

The courts will need to find a way to navigate the trials during these strange times while also keeping the community safe.

While our justice system ensures the right of those convicted of a crime, to a speedy trial, COVID-19 had other plans.

On March 16th, Judge Trucilla dismissed juries already called to preform their civic duties. This, as Governor Wolf advised against gathering groups of 50 or more people. The average jury selection pool typically consists of up to 200 people.

Today exactly four months after that decision, Judge Trucilla is expected to make another decision – this time on when and how the courts may move forward with jury trials that have been put on hold.

That decision is expected to be made later Thursday morning. The judge has scheduled his press conference for 11:30.