Judges rule man charged with murdering his wife in Lake Erie does not owe the Coast Guard restitution for search

Three Superior Court Judges have ruled that Christopher Leclair does not owe the Coast Guard restitution following the search of Lake Erie, according to the Erie Times News, when Leclair made a false distress call to report his wife had fallen in.

Originally, Erie County President Judge John Trucilla ruled Leclair would have to pay more than $400,000 in restitution after being found guilty of murdering his wife, Karen Leclair.

However, the appeals court found that the Coast Guard did not meet the definition of a victim, leading to the order being vacated.

51-year-old Leclair is serving a life sentence without parole at the Albion Prison.