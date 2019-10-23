Judicial candidates host meet and greet

The League of Women’s Voters is hoping that you know the candidates running for Erie County Court Judge before heading to the polls.

The group inviting the three attorneys looking to win one of two open spots on the bench to a meet and greet session. Attorneys Erin Connelly, Dave Ridge and Ed Smith all touting experience in looking for your vote.

“My age, my experience and my temperament adds to make me a candidate for the position, a good candidate for the job,” Smith said.

“I bring 17 years of experience directly in the courtroom and dedicated at the safety of Erie County.” Connelly said.

“I’ve been running very hard, campaigning door to door and going to events like this. I think people deserve that and in 13 days we’ll see what happens.” Ridge said.,

You’ll have the chance to voice your opinion when the polls open on November 5th