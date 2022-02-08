Juice Shop in Corry becomes Blue Zone approved restaurant

The Juice Shop in Corry has been added to the list of Blue Zone approved restaurants.

The Blue Zones Project is a community led well-being improvement initiative which includes healthy eating.

The Juice Shop recently completed the approval process that includes implementing a number of best practices to improve and support community well-being by helping to make healthy choices easier for patrons.

Community leaders gathered at The Juice Shop to mark the shop’s newly achieved designation.

Besides their popular smoothies, new healthy menu items include avocado toast, oatmeal, a hummus veggie sandwich, and a Greek salad.

The restaurant has also implemented a healthy kids menu that includes apple slices with a side of peanut butter or almond butter, carrots and celery sticks with sides of peanut or almond butter, and a peanut butter and jelly sandwich on whole wheat bread.

The Juice Shop also displays glass containers to offer free infused water to patrons.

Blue Zones approved meals have a blue check mark on the menu.

The shop’s owner said that Blue Zones is a perfect fit.

“I had a dream of offering the Corry community health food options because we really didn’t have anything,” said Jennifer Utegg, The Juice Shop Owner.

“They are offering healthy options on their menu to support community well being and that’s really what Blue Zones Project is about,” said Jennifer Eberlein, Blue Zones Project Manager.

A ribbon-cutting event celebrating this special recognition will be held Tuesday, February 8th at 11 a.m. at The Juice Shop.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Blue Zones Project will also be present at The Juice Shop on February 12th from noon until 2 p.m. to provide an opportunity to sample a few of the new menu items and an opportunity for patrons to win a free gift upon purchase.