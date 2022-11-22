A new hospice care facility is expected to come to Erie County after receiving funding from state Representative Ryan Bizzarro.

The Julia House is building Erie’s first inpatient residential hospice facility that they say will serve Erie County residents.

The executive director says their efforts are needed, adding care is offered in other areas like Warren and Meadville, and in bigger cities like Buffalo and Cleveland.

She says they are close to their goal of $3 million after state Representative Ryan Bizzarro announced $1 million in state funding had been secured.

“We’re extremely excited, we’re humbly excited to receive this kind of support. These are services that have been needed in our community for quite a long time, so having Representative Bizzarro understand the need, and want to help us bring these needed services to the community, is extremely important to us,” said Christopher Strzalka, medical director and board president, Julia Hospice and Palliative Care.

The facility is slated to be built in McKean Township on West Road on 13 acres of property.