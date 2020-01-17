Julie Slomski adding her name to the ballot for state Senate

There are now two Democrats running for the Pennsylvania Senate seat currently held by Republican Dan Laughlin.

Democrat Julie Slomski filling the Polish Falcons Club on Friday to announce her own run for office.

Earlier this month, Erie County Council Member Andre Horton announced he would also be running to face Laughlin in the fall.

“It’s because we deserve so much more, because I know tomorrow can be better. I’m humbled to announce my candidacy for the state Senate,” said Julie Slomski.

Democrat Julie Slomski is moving to make her mark on the trial for state Senate.

Slomski added this has been on her radar for a while now. Her past allowed her to work within the government of the Commonwealth, serving as Chief of Staff for Representative Ryan Bizzarro at one point.

Governor Tom Wolf would later go on to ask her to join his administration as his Northwest Regional Director.

Slomski says she understands what the people want and has the determination to accomplish goals in Harrisburg.

“Those that do know me, I’m a fighter. I want to fight for Erie. I want to fight for what’s right; get us our fair share of what we deserve. Most importantly, I listen. That is one thing I think is so key is spending time and listening to constituents, learning what their true concerns are,” said Slomski.

Slomski said this during her announcement:

“I’m sick and tired of Erie being an after thought.”

That led incumbent Senator Dan Laughlin to release the following statement:

“Julie Slomski has had the Governor’s phone number for the past five years, while working as his Northwest Regional Director. It took state Senator Dan Laughlin to secure the $16 million in recurring funds that kept Erie’s schools open, something Governor Wolf and Julie Slomski proved unable or unwilling to do.”

We reached out to Council Member Horton, who said he wishes her well. Slomski and Horton will face off in the primary. The victor will then face incumbent Senator Laughlin.