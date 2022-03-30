Erie County Council has selected the next Erie County Clerk.

County council appointed Julie Slomski earlier in March 2022 to be the next Erie County Clerk.

Slomski will replace former Erie County Clerk Doug Smith, who now holds the County Administrator position.

Slomski said she’s excited to work with county council and to help Erie constituents.

“As the first woman to be the County Clerk, it’s definitely an exciting opportunity to fill Doug’s shoes. Nicole Inan has been doing a great job at the interim. My mentor, Rep. Fabrizio, that was his position. It just warms my heart to have this opportunity to follow in his footsteps,” said Julie Slomski, Erie County Clerk.

Slomski will begin her new role on Monday, April 4, 2022.