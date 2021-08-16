July 2021 reported as hottest July on record

On a national and global scale, the last month has been reported as the hottest July on record.

We spoke with Meteorologist Tom Divecchio about the temperatures in Erie this July.

Divecchio said that locally, average high temperatures have steadily gone up each decade for the last four years.

He said that despite this trend, temperatures in July of 2021 were not record breaking in Erie.

“We’re almost half a degree below average, two degrees above normal would be considered pretty significant,” said Tom Divecchio, Meteorologist.

