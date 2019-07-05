July 4th festivities turn Crawford County Fairgrounds red, white, & blue

The 5th annual Fourth of July celebrations at the Crawford County Fairgrounds brought out the patriot in everyone. “I think it’s good to remember how great America is,” said Molly Anderson.

Organizers said their goal is seeing families come out and enjoy the free event. “Love engaging the community,” said Organizer Brandt Fuller. There was something for everyone at the fairgrounds. On one side kids enjoying the inflatable rides on the other side adults listening to live music.

Meanwhile Big Woodies Fireworks on Peach Street still seeing some last minute shoppers. “July 3rd and 4th are always the busiest days here,” said employee Megan Kaliszewski.

Organizers said with the fireworks the event had around 10,000 people in attendance.