July and August turkey sightings can be reported through September 6

The Pennsylvania Game Commission announced in a news release that individuals can report July and August turkey sightings online through September 6.

Reports can be filed online or through the Pennsylvania Game Commission mobile app. You can visit https://www.pgc.pa.gov/Pages/default.aspx to report any turkey sightings, or search Pennsylvania Game Commission on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.

“The turkey survey enhances our agency’s internal survey, which serves as a long-term index of turkey reproduction,” explained Mary Jo Casalena, agency wild turkey biologist. “By reporting all turkeys seen during each sighting, whether it’s gobblers, hens with broods or hens without broods, the data help us determine total productivity and allow us to compare long-term reproductive success with other northeastern states.”

Pennsylvania’s turkey population in the early 2000’s reached its peak of about 280,000 birds as a result of restoration efforts through wild trap-and-transfer, habitat improvement, and fall-turkey-hunting-season restrictions. It then declined sharply to levels below 200,000.

Since 2011 it has been fluctuating between 204,000 and 234,000, depending on summer reproduction and fall harvest.

“Remember, every summer turkey-sightings reported to the Game Commission helps to improve wild turkey conservation in the Keystone State,” Casalena emphasized.