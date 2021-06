Today is National Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and Injury Awareness Day.

This is a day dedicated to raising awareness around signs and symptoms associated with PTSD.

According to the National Center for PTSD, about seven or eight out of 100 people will have PTSD at some point in their lives.

To find help near you, click here.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list