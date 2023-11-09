Thursday, the 2023 Junior Achievement of Western PA held its annual Celebrating Success Awards.

The event recognizes and honors outstanding community leaders, educators and entrepreneurs who have made significant contributions to the region.

Thursday night’s honorees were attorney Adam Williams, the founder of Rust Belt Business Law, and Carey Barzeski, a business teacher at McDowell Senior High School.

“We teach three pillars in Junior Achievement that is work readiness, financial literacy, and entrepreneurism. And people were celebrating tonight are people that kind of celebrate that J.A. Way,” said Tim Rozic, board chair.

Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization that helps students learn the basics of business and entrepreneurship.