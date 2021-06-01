Junior Achievement of Western Pennsylvania receives about $16,000 to support young people across Erie County

One local organization is receiving about $16,000 to support young people across Erie County.

The Junior Achievement of Western Pennsylvania is a youth serving organization that will receive a portion of the Taco Bell Foundation.

The money will go towards supplementing young peoples education.

The executive director of the Junior Achievement of Western Pennsylvania said that this money will benefit kindergarten through 12th grade students who go through their programs.

“Will support programming to our local students that teaches them on financial literacy, entrepreneurship, or course development skills. The kind of stuff that isn’t normally taught directly in schools, but indirectly through our volunteers and mentors that really care,” said Erin Sekerak, Executive Director of the Junior Achievement of Western Pennsylvania.

Junior Achievement is one of the 400 youth serving organizations that will receive a portion of the ten million dollar Taco Bell Foundation Grants.