Junior’s owner to sell business

The owner of Junior’s Last Laugh Comedy Club says he is selling the comedy club to a group made up of local investors.

Dave Litz Jr, in a post on his Facebook page, telling fans and supporters of the club that the business will remain closed until the new owners take control in November.

Litz went on to say that he has been in talks with the new ownership The Real Wizard of Oz LLC over their plans and that he has been told that the space will remain a comedy club with some cosmetic changes.

Litz went on to say that he and his wife would like to slow down from the hectic pace needed to run two businesses and may take time to visit other comedy clubs around the country whose owners he has made contact with over the years.

Litz also operates the Sloppy Dock on Erie’s west waterfront.