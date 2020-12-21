Jupiter and Saturn align to create the Christmas star visible tonight

The Christmas star is here!

Eight hundred years later the two largest planets in our solar system are coming closer together.

It’s not an actual star, Jupiter and Saturn will be six minutes apart aligning closely in our sky.

They will look like a double planet which will make a bright splash in the night sky.

The close approach is called a conjunction. Dr. David Hurd of Edinboro said that this event happening during the Winter solstice is pure coincidence.

“They haven’t been this close for nearly 400 years and even then it wasn’t visible for most people on Earth. So you’d have to go back nearly 800 years when they were this close in the sky,” said Dr. David Hurd, Planetarium Director in Edinboro.

You will be able to see the bright Christmas star right outside your back yard from 5:15 p.m. until 7 p.m.