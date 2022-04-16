A fun and educational opportunity opportunity is taking place at the Bayfront Convention Center on April 16 & 17.

This is an opportunity for children to learn about dinosaurs and even have the chance to ride one.

Here is what visitors can expect at the Bayfront Convention Center and what parents think about the event.

Jurassic Quest is the place to be over the weekend for anyone who is interested in learning about the different types of dinosaurs while being able to walk alongside them.

Participants even have the chance to dig for fossils during this event.

The Bayfront Convention Center is welcoming all dinosaur enthusiasts to come learn about the different types of dinosaurs that used to roam the Earth during the Triassic period.

“We have dinosaurs ranging from the early Triassic period all the way through the late cretaceous. You and your family fellow dinosaur lovers will be able to travel back in time 251 million years,” said Caleb Hughes, Captain Caleb the Dinosaur Trainer.

Event organizers provide the fun for visitors while also making the experience informative.

“There’s also a wealth of education to be had from the information on our digital signs on over to the fossil table where you can ask any prehistoric questions and even over to our raptor show where our dinosaur trainers will clear up a lot of misconceptions about raptors in general,” said Hughes.

Parents shared their thoughts on Jurassic Quest and why they are bringing their children to see the dinosaurs.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to get the kids out after being quarantined for so long get them out and see what dinosaurs really were, and kind of what they looked like and stuff,” said Amber Riel, Parent.

Parents also shared their thoughts on another aspect of Jurassic Quest that will benefit families for a lifetime.

“It’s something that they can always make a memory out of and that just seems to be the most important thing now and days. Get more memories with your kids and hopefully they can learn something and they won’t forget it,” said Jeremy Miller, Parent.

Visitors have the chance to pet and interact with the dinosaurs, but organizers only ask that you are gentile.