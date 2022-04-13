(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The long-distant past becomes the present at Bayfront Convention Center this weekend with the return of Jurassic Quest, an animatronic dinosaur event.

Jurassic Quest will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 15 and at the same time on Saturday, April 16, as well as from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 17.

The event features animatronic dinosaurs created with paleontologists “to be true-to-detail and size” a news release said. It also features ridable dinosaurs.

“The Quest” is an interactive element where visitors follow clues in a brochure to find “Quest Spots.” Once all of the Quest activities are finished, visitors can collect a prize.

Tickets are $23.75 and are available online.

“Quest Packs” are available as admission add-ons at an additional cost. They include “dinosaur surprises” and crafts and activities for home, depending on which “Quest Pack” is purchased.