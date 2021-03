An Erie County Jury is considering the fate of a man accused in a Oct. 2019 fatal shooting.

35-year-old Jonathan Outlaw is accused of fatally shooting Duane Buckner in the 2300 block of Liberty Street.

Outlaw allegedly fatally shot Buckner twice following an altercation inside an apartment.

The jury started deliberations around 10:30 a.m. this morning and will continue after lunch.