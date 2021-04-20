Jury deliberating in trial of man charged in 2019 fatal shooting; defendant claiming self-defense

The jury will continue deliberations today in the trial of Derrick Feidler, the man accused of fatally shooting 38-year-old Jose Arenas Jr. in 2019.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office is asserting that Feidler committed first-degree murder.

Feidler is accused of going into his home in the 1400 block of West 35th Street to retrieve a rifle before reportedly shooting Arenas in the chest.

In February 2020, Judge Brabender allowed Feidler to be released from Erie County Prison after posting bail.

Feidler is claiming self-defense.