Jury deliberating the fate of 17-year-old charged with homicide

The jury is deliberating the case against the youngest person in Erie County history to be charged with homicide.

Twelve jury members are currently deliberating the fate of 17-year-old Keyon Lucas. Lucas was 14-years-old at the time of the fatal shooting.

Samiar Nefzi has been tracking this from the beginning. He reports LIVE from the courthouse.

Jury members are currently deliberating whether or not they find Lucas guilty or not guilty.

This morning, jury members went back into the courtroom asking Judge John Mead several questions to review the line up used to identify Lucas as the alleged shooter, as well as, the transcript of the Latasha Myers interview.

Yesterday, jury members started their deliberation shortly after 3 p.m. following closing arguments, where the defense told jury members the Commonwealth’s witnesses were not credible, saying there were “vast inconsistencies with crucial information.”

It took four days for the Commonwealth to present their case against Keyon Lucas, who was 14-years-old at the time of the January 2017 shooting that killed 24-year-old Lavelle Beason.

The trial was continued for two days last week for an “evidentiary issue.” The Commonwealth called witnesses from the scene during the trial, one of them begin Latasha Myers, the aunt of Beason.

Witnesses originally told police that a man by the name of William Wall shot Beason. However, later claiming Lucas did it.

The defense, led by Alison Scarpitti, did not present a case outside of cross examination.

Nefzi spoke with Judge Mead who said he thinks the jury is going to be very thorough while reviewing the facts presented in the case.

A verdict could come at any moment. We will keep you updated on this case as it develops.