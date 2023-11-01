A homicide trial continues in Erie County court as the jury is still deliberating this week.

After more than a week of testimony, jury deliberations began this morning in a trial involving three defendants.

Christopher J. Bridges, Destin A. Dortch and Raeshawn D. Mccallum are facing charges including murder after an alleged crime spree in 2018.

The prosecution argued the three defendants were involved in the robbery and killing of 24-year-old Calvin Isaiah and 44-year-old Phillip Clark.

Meanwhile, defense attorneys claimed the three were guided by older individuals that the defense describes as criminals.

Jury deliberations will resume tomorrow morning.