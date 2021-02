Deliberations are underway for a man accused of fatally stabbing a woman back in 2019.

Kevin Hicks-Franklin is accused of killing Starleisha Smith with a kitchen knife in the 500 block of East 11th Street in May of 2019.

Hicks-Franklin allegedly stabbed Smith twice after she tried to break up a fight between Hicks-Franklin and his girlfriend.

Stay up to date with Jet 24, Fox 66, YourErie.com and the YourErie 2Go App.