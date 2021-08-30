Jury finds Corey Kendig, defendant of homicide case, not guilty

A homicide case comes to a close as the jury makes the decision in the Commonwealth vs Corey Kendig murder trial.

The jury only took one hour to decide that 30-year-old Corey Kendig is not guilty of all charges.

“There’s no one that wanted to avoid this situation more than me, and the evidence showed that, and I’m just glad I can get back to my life,” said Corey Kendig, Defendant.

30-year-old Corey Kendig is now a free man. Kendig was accused of fatally shooting 33-year-old Jeremy Jones outside of Partners Tavern last October.

After five days of trial that included testimony from multiple witnesses, the jury found Kendig not guilty of all charges.

“A lot of testimony came in last week. They paid attention to the testimony and I think their verdict showed how much attention they paid to it and we’re happy and relieved. Mr. Kendig can get back to his life and move on,” said Gene Placidi, Defense Attorney.

Defense attorneys argued that Kendig was assaulted by four men the night of the shooting claiming that Kendig acted in self defense.

“A person who is in jeopardy of serious bodily injury and fears for his safety is allowed to defend themselves,” said John Carlson, Defense Attorney.

Despite the verdict, prosecutors said that they appreciate the jury’s time and commitment and consideration in this serious case.

“This was a difficult case understandably and this will also be a difficult day for the family of Jeremy Jones,” said Molly Anglin, Assistant District Attorney, Erie County.

Prosecutors and the defense expressed condolences for the family of the victim, Jeremy Jones, who was killed last October.

