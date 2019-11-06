Jury finds James Gilbert guilty of murder in first degree

A verdict has been reached in the trial of James Gilbert, the man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend Marinda Matasowski. James Gilbert has been found guilty of murder in the first degree

Closing statements wrapped up today and Gilbert’s best friend took the stand, testifying that Matasowki and Gilbert’s relationship was “toxic” and the mother of the best friend testifying that relationship was confrontational.

Gilbert faces a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole. Sentencing will take place at 9:00am on December 20th