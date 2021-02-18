Jury finds man guilty in 2019 fatal stabbing

A man is found guilty of murder following a stabbing back in May 2019. The decision comes after two days of jury deliberations.

20-year old Starleisha Smith was stabbed twice by 23-year old Kevin Hicks-Franklin, one stab wound traveling nine inches to the heart, liver and stomach.

The incident took place on the 500 block of East 11th Street during the early evening hours.

The altercation began after an argument between Kevin Hicks-Franklin and his girlfriend Emoni Ford and longtime best friend Starleisha Smith on May 3, 2019.

Kevin Hicks-Franklin says the argument began over his girlfriend Emoni Ford not being home at a decent hour the night before. Starleisha Smith allegedly terrorizing Hicks-Franklin with mace, causing him to allegedly defend himself with a kitchen knife.

Smith was stabbed twice, once inside Hicks-Franklin’s house, the second outside, which caused her death.

“While we are disappointed with the 3rd degree verdict, we thought it was a 1st degree case, we appreciate the jury’s thoughts and decision.” said Jessica Reger, Assistant District Attorney.

“It was a good decision. I am very pleased with the jury and their constant questions.” said Mark Del Duca, defense lawyer.

Hicks-Franklin was also found guilty of two counts of aggravated assault. Sentencing is expected to take place on April 19th.