Jury finds man guilty of third degree murder in connection to 2019 fatal stabbing

A man is found guilty of murder following stabbing a woman back in May 2019. The decision comes after two days of jury deliberations.

Jurors find 23-year old Kevin Hicks-Franklin guilty of third degree murder.

“While we are disappointed with the third degree murder verdict, because we do believe we presented a first degree case, we respect the jury’s verdict.” said Jessica Reger, Assistant District Attorney.

“It was a good decision. They certainly weighted in the results and considered everything. They listened to all the evidence, they weight everything, the pros and the cons.” said Mark Del Duca, Defense Attorney.

Hicks-Franklin fatally stabbed 20-year old Starleisha Smith on the 500 block of East 11th Street.

Prosecutors say Smith was killed trying to protect her friend, and Hicks-Franklin’s girlfriend Emoni Ford.

Hicks-Franklin claimed to be defending himself after he says Smith threatened him with mace. Attorneys say they are pleased with jury members as they asked multiple questions during the deliberation

“I think it showed that they paid attention. They wanted answers to specific questions and they were dogged in making sure they got answers to those questions.” Reger said.

Defense attorney Del Duca says Hicks-Franklin is pleased with the verdict.

“He wanted to thank the jury personally for taking the time they did and the consideration they did, instead of rubber stamping something.” Del Duca said.

Hicks-Franklin was also found guilty on two counts of aggravated assault. His sentencing is scheduled for April 19th.