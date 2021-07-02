Jury now deliberating in Edinboro Wendy’s fatal shooting case

The jury is now deliberating on day five of the Markese Lampley trial.

Lampley is accused of fatally shooting a Wendy’s manager, 22-year old Alexander Cavanah back in 2020.

The defendant, who is representing himself, chose not to present evidence.

On Friday morning, prosecutors and the defendant presented closing arguments.

Erie County Assistant District Attorney Jessica Reger argued that the defendant should be charged with first degree murder among other charges.

It’s now up to the jury to decide.

Stay with JET 24 Action News for the very latest on this story.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list