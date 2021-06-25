Jury selected, trial to begin Monday for man accused of fatally shooting Edinboro Wendy’s manager during attempted robbery

A jury has been selected in the trial of a man accused in the fatal shooting of another man inside the Edinboro Wendy’s in January of 2020.

Markese Lampley, 21, is charged with the shooting death of Alexander Cavanah, 22. State police allege that Lampley shot Cavanah during an attempted armed robbery.

Lampley’s trial has been pushed back several times as result of the pandemic.

Opening statements for the trial will begin Monday, June 28.

