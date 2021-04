The jury selection for Derrick Feidler continues. Seven jurors were questioned, but have yet to be chosen for Feidler’s trial.

Feidler is facing trial for first-degree murder charges. Feidler appeared before district judge Tim Beverage last year asking to reduce his charges.

He shot and killed 38-year-old Jose Arenas Jr. on what he said was in self-defense.

This incident took place on November 8th of 2019.