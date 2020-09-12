Jury selection delayed for an Erie man facing charges of first degree murder and aggravated assault

The jury selection has yet to take place for an Erie man who is facing charges of first degree murder and aggravated assault.

The attroney for Louis Palumbo motioned for a continue. This motion was granted.

According to police, Palumbo stabbed 53-year-old Christopher Hakola to death on the 300 block of Cranch Avenue back in July of 2019.

Palumbo reportedly was renting a room in Hakola’s house when the stabbing took place. The stabbing occurred after an altercation between the two men.

A date for the jury selection has to be made.