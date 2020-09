Jury selection is expected to begin for an Erie man facing charges of first degree murder and aggravated assault.

According to police, Louis Palumbo stabbed 53-year-old Christopher Hakola to death in the 300 block of Cranch Avenue back in July of 2019.

Palumbo reportedly was renting a room in Hakola’s house when the stabbing happened after an altercation between Hakola and Palumbo.