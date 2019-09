Jury selection is set to begin later this month for Erie’s first homicide case of 2019.

According to Police, 34-year-old Nicholas Raines allegedly shot and killed 51-year-old Jeffery Miller back in January. The shooting happened on the 400 block of Chestnut Street.

After releasing a video showing a second suspect, Erie Police also arrested 38-year-old Louis Rauch.

Raines and Rauch will be tried separately. Jury selection for the Raines trial is scheduled for September 30th.