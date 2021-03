Jury selection is underway for an Erie woman facing charges of first degree murder.

67-year-old Delores White is being accused of fatally stabbing her daughter’s boyfriend near the 1000 block of East Lake Road on April 14th of 2020.

White told police the incident was fueled by a domestic disturbance, leaving White to use self-defense.

In January, White also asked Erie County Judge Marshall Piccinini to be placed under house arrest due to the pandemic and her underlying health issues.