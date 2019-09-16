Jury selection underway for man accused of shooting girlfriend

Jury selection is underway for the homicide trial of a man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend in an east Erie Pizza Hut.

48-year old Luis Rodriguez is heading to trial on a long list of charges including criminal homicide and first degree murder. Rodriguez allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend, 25-year old Alicia Stalheim. The incident occurred back in November at the East 38th Street Pizza Hut where Stalheim worked.

Rodriguez allegedly shot another Pizza Hut Employee in the shoulder during that time as well. Erie County Judge Joe Walsh is presiding over the trial.