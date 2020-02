Jury selection is underway for a teenager accused of fatally shooting a person back in 2017.

17-year-old Keyon Lucas is accused of fatally shooting 24-year-old Lavelle Beason when Lucas was only 14-years-old.

Lucas is charged with first degree murder after he allegedly shot Beason in 2017.

Opening statements are scheduled to begin Tuesday, February 18th. Judge John Mead will preside over the case.