Jury selection underway for trial for man facing homicide, aggravated assault, and tampering with evidence charges

Jury selection is underway for a homicide trial for a man accused of fatally stabbing another man in October of last year.

57-year-old Leonard Jordan is accused of stabbing John W. Allen at an East Side Erie apartment.

Jordan will face multiple charges including homicide, aggravated assault, and tampering with evidence.

During his preliminary hearing, Erie Police played recordings of Jordan speaking with an acquaintance about killing Allen.

Jordan’s lawyer argued that Jordan was defending himself at the time Allen was fatally stabbed.