Jury selection underway in trial for man accused of fatally shooting a McKean man outside local strip club

Jury selection is underway for a Greene Township man accused of fatally shooting a McKean man outside of a Harborcreek Strip Club.

Corey Kendig is facing homicide charges after police say he shot Jeremy Jones, 33, outside of Partners Tavern in October of 2020.

Jury selection starts Thursday. The trial will be held in Erie County Judge David Ridge’s Courtroom.

The trial is set to begin Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.

