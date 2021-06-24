Jury selection underway in trial for man accused of fatally shooting an Edinboro Wendy’s manager

Jury selection is underway for the trial of a man accused of fatally shooting a Wendy’s manager in Edinboro in January 2020.

Markese Lampley, 21, is charged with the shooting death of Alexander Cavanah.

Lampley allegedly went into an Edinboro Wendy’s demanding money. Cavanah, 22, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Lampley’s trial has been pushed back several times as result of the pandemic.

Jury selection begins Thursday in Judge John Trucillia’s courtroom.

