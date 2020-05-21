Just in Time Staffing giving boxed meals to those struggling during pandemic

One local business is helping those struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, Just In Time Staffing in Erie gave away 500 boxed meals.

These meals were free and anyone could pick one up. They also wanted to support a local business. The meals came from Fat Monn’s Grub in Corry.

“We love doing things like this. It’s the best part of our job. Around Christmas time, we did another big giveaway and just going shopping for families in need and being able to kind of just be a leg for them or a shoulder to lean on is a really good feeling.” said Katie Sideris.

They plan to have more food giveaways in the future.