Justice Bell arrives in Erie

A celebration of history makes it’s way to the Hagen History Center.

It is called the Justice Bell. This bell weighs 200 pounds and is a replica of the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia.

The bell will stand in the Watson Curtze Mansion and is the first event at the History Center since the COVID-19 pandemic took over Erie County.

The exhibit was made possible by the regional Highmark Network and League of Women voters.

If you are looking to check out the display, the Watson Curtze will be open to the public beginning July 9th at 11 a.m.