Justice Bell brings historic story to Erie

A celebration of history makes it’s way to the Hagan History Center.

This is the first event at the History Center since the COVID-19 pandemic took over Erie County.

We headed over to the Watson Curtze Mansion and have more about this important piece of history.

For the first time in months, visitors will have the chance to see this important part of history which is a bell that signifies the woman’s suffrage movement.

This is a piece of history, center stage on the first floor of the Watson Curtze Mansion.

The two hundred pound justice bell is a traveling replica of Philadelphia’s Liberty Bell. This bell even has a story to be told.

“It was an encouragement for the women’s suffrage movement, the women’s right to vote. This copy is touring the state of Pennsylvania,” said George Deutsch, Executive Director of the Hagen History Center.

This two hundred pound piece of history is a reminder to society today about how one movement changed lives forever.

“One hundred years ago it took a movement to produce that bell, that women went around and had to fight for family friends just to get the right to vote,” said Susan Baxter, U.S. District Judge for Western PA.

The event, co-organized with the League of Women Voters, also included a panel discussion with topics including community involvement and the importance of voting.

Efforts to maintain history along West 6th Street have moved forward.

“We’ll have several million dollars of new exhibits to show off to people and that was a bit of a catalyst to expand and purchase all these along 6th Street, millionaires row,” said Deutsch.

If you are looking to check out the Justice Bell, the Watson Curtze Mansion will reopen to the public starting on July 9th.

The bell will be on display for the next six weeks.