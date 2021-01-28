K-5 students in Erie School District to move to hybrid learning beginning on Monday

Some Erie School District students will soon be back in the classroom.

Kindergarten through fifth grade and special education students will take park in hybrid learning beginning on Monday.

“I’m excited they can go and learn and be in their own space. Right now, they’re so unfocused, they’re leaving their computer screen and coming back.” said Erika Vaughn.

Kindergarten through fifth grade, special education, career tech and seniors at risk of not graduating will take park in hybrid learning.

The decision comes after recommendations for in-person learning from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Department of Education.

Erie School District superintendent Brian Polito says only 15 students will be allowed in each classroom.

“We have done a good job with our synchronous remote instruction for the first half of the year. It’s been much better than last year, but nothing beats that in-person learning.” Polito said.

Other parents hope that the district will continue to increase sanitation in and outside the classroom.

“The mask thing is not going to save everything and everybody. We have to be more clean, just little things can help a lot.” said Elaine Matthews.

6th through 12th grade students will remain at 100% remote.